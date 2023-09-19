Joan Cordelia (Stipe) Lillis
Joan Cordelia (Stipe) Lillis, 79, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
Joan was born in 1943 in Frederick, MD, the daughter of the late Marvin and Ruth Stipe. She retired as an accountant/bookkeeper. Joan loved listening to music, reading and spending time with family.
She married Edwin Michael Lillis Sr. on September 8, 1961, in Frederick, MD. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2021.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Debbie Murray (Bobby) of Gore, VA; sons, Edwin M. Lillis Jr. (Brandy) of Frederick County, VA, Aaron Lillis of Frederick County, VA; grandchildren, Amber Corbin, Jerri-Lynne Stickley, Courtney Pitta, Elizabeth Lillis; great-grandchildren, Jayla Skipper, Rylee Corbin, Madison Sylvester, Kynleh Turner, Layne Pitta, Jr. and sister, Jean Hemp of Frederick, MD.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Theresa Sales.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joan to ALS Association (DC/MD/VA Chapter), 30 West Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
