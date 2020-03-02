Joan Davis Hauck, 76, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at The Willows at Meadow Branch, Winchester, Virginia.
Ms. Hauck was born in 1943 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Reade and Marian Davis. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Ms. Hauck was an Insurance Agent with CC Young Insurance Agency, retiring in 2007. She loved to read, enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and knitting, providing newborn infants with knitted caps. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ms. Hauck was a member of Clarks Summit Pennsylvania Methodist Church.
Surviving are children, Charles Hauck (Lisa) of Winchester, Virginia and Shannon Hauck of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Nicole Hauck, Alison Hauck, C.J. Hauck, and Danielle Hauck, all of Winchester, Virginia; and sister, Nancy Harris of Exton, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Mark R. Maines, Deacon officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.