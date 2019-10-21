Joan E. Funkhouser, 67, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Joan was born in 1952 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Dwight and Margaret Funkhouser. She graduated from Shenandoah University, earning an Associate’s degree in Business Management. Joan was employed as a Program Manager at the Federal Aviation Administration. She loved traveling, cooking, singing, and decorating. Joan was quite the hostess and loved hosting many get-togethers at her home. She was a member of the Winchester Police Department Volunteers in Policing for 25 years. Joan was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Winchester and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working on various projects at the church.
Surviving is a brother, Anthony Funkhouser and his wife, Cathy and a honorary sister, Peggy Julian.
Along with her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a brother, Steven L. Funkhouser.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Philip King officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Archie Griffith, William Griffith, William “Buzz” Buzinski, Raymond “Rocky” Taylor, Nigel Davis, and Michael Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to Winchester Volunteers in Policing, 231 E. Piccadilly Street, Suite 310, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
