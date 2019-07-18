Joan Florence Raffa, 78, of Winchester, Virginia died peacefully in her sleep during the morning of July 13, 2019.
Mrs. Raffa was born in 1942 in Arlington, Virginia, daughter of the late William and Hannah Vadnais.
She married Hal Raffa in 1964 in Arlington, Virginia. They spent 55 wonderful years together.
Surviving with her husband is a son, David Alan Raffa and a daughter, Christina Lynn Garrett and six grandchildren. Mrs. Raffa was preceded in death by a daughter, Deana Lynn and a son, William Edward.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please keep Joan in your thoughts and prayers.
