Joan Juanita Dunlap
Joan Juanita Dunlap, 78, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Joan was born in 1945 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Peyton Shaffer Dunlap Sr. and Evelyn Juanita Dunlap. She worked as a postal clerk for the United States Postal Service. Joan enjoyed sewing and working on projects around the house.
She loved her family and shared how proud she was of them with anyone who would listen. She loved cooking, hosting family events, and being around everyone for the holidays.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Diana (Mark); son, Floyd “Chip” Tumblin, III (Belinda); grandchildren, Bryan Battista, Krystyn Davila (Juan); great-grandson, Dante Davila; brother, Kenneth “Tim” Dunlap (Carol) and ex-husband and lifelong friend, Floyd Tumblin Jr.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dolores Kuhlenberg; brothers, Peyton Dunlap Jr. and Robert Dunlap Sr.
A visitation will be held for Joan on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11am with a service to
follow at 12pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Middleburg Memorial Cemetery, Middleburg, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
