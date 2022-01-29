Joan L. Bush Joan L. Bush, 90, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022, at The Willows at Meadow Branch. She was born December 28, 1931, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Clinton Landacre and Opal Kidwell Ritter (Lewis).
Joan was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1949, and was employed as a Customer Service Manager at National Fruit in Winchester from where she would eventually retire. She was also a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church in Stephenson.
Joan married Donald Glen Bush on February 12, 1950, in Winchester and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2003.
In addition to her parents, her husband Donald and her stepfather Lewis Ritter, Joan was also preceded in death by siblings Ruby Boyd, Ruth Lemonis, Delores Cooper and Delmar Landacre.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Shaffer (Brian); her son Donnie Bush (Teresa); grandchildren Charles “Chad” DeHaven III (Erin), Donald Walter DeHaven (Lauren), Jessica Montgomery (Brian) and Scott Bush (Ashley); great-grandchildren Brendan Montgomery, William Montgomery and Alexandra Moss; and also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, family and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Thursday at 1pm at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Melester officiating. Entombment at Shenandoah Memorial Park will be private.
Memorial contributions in memory of Joan may be sent to: Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, 1943 Jordan Springs Rd., Stephenson, VA 22656.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please visit Joan’s tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.