Joan M. Scorgie (lovingly nicknamed "Chunky" by her late husband, Fraser) was born in London England April 27, 1939. She passed away peacefully in her sleep November 1, 2020. She and Fraser leave behind two surviving children, Stephen and Fiona, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
As C.S. Lewis said so well and she always believed.."we're not humans having a spiritual experience, we're spiritual beings having a human experience". And what a human experience she had! Theatre was her passion, as all involved with the Winchester Little Theatre can attest. We celebrate her life here so well lived, and we will miss her terribly.
