Joan Marie (List) Coffman
Joan Marie (List) Coffman, age 87, of Spartanburg, SC and formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, after an illness with Dementia and COPD.
Joanie was born on June 4, 1934 in Clintonville, WI to Walter and Marie (Donaldson) List.
After graduating high school Joanie enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Montgomery, AL. It was here that she met her long time friend Betty Wills Chase, of Frederick, MD, who later introduced her to her future husband Ronald Earl Coffman, Sr of Winchester. They were married for 58 years. Ronald preceded Joanie in death in 2015.
Joanie was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, traveling, spending time with her cockatiel birds Mikey and Nicky, and spending time with her family and friends. Later in her life she began riding and showing horses and won quite a few Blue Ribbons and Trophies.
Joanie worked for over 32 years in the Investigations Division at the Winchester Police Department. She considered all of her coworkers as her extended family. She attended Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester and Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Spartanburg SC.
Joanie is survived by her sister Mary Ann Hubbard of Menominee, MI; a son Jeffrey List of Beaufort, SC (Janice); a daughter Susan Coffman of Spartanburg, SC and a son Ron Coffman Jr of Winchester, VA, along with 3 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held this Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11AM at The Chapel in The Mausoleum at Shenandoah Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice of VA; Agape Care Hospice of SC or the Dementia Friends Alzheimer’s Society of Winchester VA.
