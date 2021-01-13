Joan R. Smeltzer
Joan Roberta Largent Smeltzer, 77 of Martinsburg, passed away on January 2, 2021.
Born on February 8, 1943 in Christiansburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Bethel McKinney Largent.
Joan earned her Master’s Degree in Education at West Virginia University. Throughout the years she taught at Martinsburg High School, Potomac State College of WVU, Hagerstown Community College, Lord Fairfax Community College, and Shenandoah University.
Joan enjoyed working and gardening at the family farm in Hampshire County and she had a special love for cats.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronald L. Smeltzer; her daughter, Lynne Smeltzer; and her brother, John R. Largent and his wife, Kay.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkeley County Humane Society.
Condolences can be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com
