Joan Weatherburn Wittreich, 79, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Wittreich was born December 18, 1940 in Edinburgh, Scotland; the daughter of the late Robert S. and Agnes Bell Weatherburn.
Joan was married to Robert J. Wittreich on December 10, 1981 in Oakhurst, NJ. Robert preceded her in death on November 16, 2013.
Surviving are her two sons, Charles T Maguire, of Stephens City, VA and Robert D. Maguire, of Le Grand, CA; two step sons, Joseph B. Wittreich, of Howell, NJ and Michael Wittreich, of Odenton, MD; daughter-in-law, Diane Wittreich, of Stephens City, VA; brother, Robert S. Weatherburn, of Bonny Rigg, Scotland; nine grandchildren, Marilyn Maguire, Rebecca Wittreich, Elizabeth Sakoulas, Matthew Rowley, Danielle Wittreich, Robert Wittreich, Allen Wittreich, Joseph Wittreich and Michelle Wittreich; two great grandchildren, Cynthia Sakoulas and Evania Sakoulas. Along with her husband, Joan was preceded in death by her stepson, Christopher G. Wittreich.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 4:00 — 5:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Stephens City Fire and Rescue, P. O. Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.