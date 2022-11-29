Joan Wilkins Harrold
Joan Wilkins Harrold, 82, of Edinburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Joan was born in Winchester, Virginia, a daughter of the late Russell Wilkins Sr. and Mary Baker Wilkins.
Joan is survived by two daughters, Deborah Newcome of Clear Brook, Virginia, and Crystal Newcome Turner (Rich) of Martinsburg, West Virginia; a son, Eddy (Speedy) Newcome Jr. of Winchester; two grandchildren, Thomas Newcome of St. Charles, Missouri, and Calie Wilfong of Winchester; two great-grandchildren, Lakyn Dennis of Martinsburg and Reva Newcome of St. Charles; and four brothers, Russell Wilkins Jr. of Clear Brook, William Wilkins of Stephenson, Virginia, Alfred Wilkins and David Wilkins, both of Winchester.
Along with her parents, Joan was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tammy Diane Newcome; a sister, Polly Wilkins Grandel, and her life companion, L. Wayne Cook.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, VA.
