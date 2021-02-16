JoAnn Mason, 77, of Winchester, passed away February 9, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center after a courageous battle with Covid-19.
She was born July 30, 1943 in Woodstock, VA, the daughter of Virginia Midkiff and Ernest Mason.
JoAnn graduated from Handley High School in 1961 and later retired from Winchester Medical Center after many years of service as a unit secretary.
She faithfully attended First Assembly of God Church where she was a member of the choir.
Surviving are a sister, Shari L. Golden of Seattle, WA; a nephew, Joshua Martin of Fairbanks, AK; three aunts; three uncles and many devoted friends.
In addition to her parents, her step-father, two brothers, one step-sister and one nephew are all deceased.
After many years as a cherished friend, JoAnn's life has come to an end.
She will be heartachingly missed by you and me
But we are joyous that she is now pain free.
JoAnn touched the lives of strangers and friends
With her kind words and compassion, and love without end.
She had many struggles that she faced without fear
For she knew that the Lord Jesus was always near.
She faced her last battle with courage and grace
For she knew she'd be seeing our Lord Jesus' face.
Her memory we'll cherish, and our hearts now sing
For we know she's in heaven wearing bright angel's wings. (JMC)
Memorial contributions in memory of JoAnn may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA 8815 Conrov Windermere Rd. Suite 309
Orlando. FL 32835.
There will be no services due to COVID restrictions.
2 Timothe 4:7
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness.
