Joanna Eberhart Boginis, 83, of Winchester died Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born September 2, 1936 in New Orleans, LA the daughter of John and Marguerite Riddle Eberhart.
She was married to James W. Boginis for 43 years.
She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Middleburg.
She loved traveling the world, opera and was a gourmet cook.
After her retirement, she volunteered for the ASPCA.
Loving mother and grandmother, is survived by her children, Patricia Dolinger and her husband Gary of Centreville, John Boginis and his wife, Deetsie of Washington D.C. and Thomas Boginis and his wife, Jennifer of McLean; grandchildren, Sara Dolinger, Jason Dolinger and his wife Katie, and Vanessa Estaniel; a sister, Melody Thompson and her husband Bill; nieces, Jennifer Thompson, and Bridgette Boginis.
A service will be 11:00 a.m. January 18, 2019 in Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Middleburg, Virginia.
