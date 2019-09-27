Joanna Gail Sutton George, age 93, of Winchester, VA peacefully passed away the morning of Friday September 20, 2019 with family by her side and window open.
Joanna was born in Braddock, PA on July 2, 1926 to Nancy Pearl (Sutton) Wolfe and biological father “Lem” Epley, adopted by her maternal grandparents William Enoch and Lydia Margret (Hoover) Sutton. After her grandmother passed she was raised by her maternal Aunt Sarah Lydia and Coleman Walton. She was blessed to have two sweet sisters, brother and several aunts and uncles which created a close knit family to thrive in.
She met her future husband Donald at age 14 while sled riding in Uniontown, PA. They had a great ride together for 62 years. Dad always said “they got married in 1944 and it was downhill ever since”.
Joanna served as a Delaware Coast Watcher during WWII, Western Union Telegraph operator, Fairfax Co. cafeteria employee at Kings Park School, President of the Women group at Truro Episcopal Church, President of the Kings Park Home Demonstration Club, and 4-H Club leader.
Joanna’s greatest joy came from being a loving wife, mother of 3, sister and aunt to several lovely sweet nieces and fun clever nephews.
Joanna is preceded in death by husband Donald Lowry George, who passed on June 11, 2006 and Sister Norma Jean Bell.
She is survived by her three children son Keith Lowry George and life partner Laurie Bowden of Bristow, VA, son Chris Owen George of Stephen City, VA and daughter Julie Ilene (George) George and husband Gregory George of Windham, NH. Sister Doris Webb of Townsend, DE, four grandchildren Erika Lynn and husband David Anderson, Rebecca Jo, Brian Kenneth and Bonni Lee; four great-grandchildren Tianna Shanice, Tryston, Dexter and Samaya Joanna.
Joanna was known for her sense of humor, crossword puzzles, love of birds, her handbag filled with useful and timely items and her kind heart. She will be missed.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home at 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with interment next to her husband at Fairfax Memorial Park to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Audubon Society of Northern Virginia or Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury
SVWC Fellowship Fund 300 Westminster-Canterbury Dr. Winchester, VA 22603.
