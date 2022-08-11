Joanna “Joann” M. McDonnell
Joanna “Joann” M. McDonnell, 97 of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Greenfield Reflections in Woodstock, VA.
Joann was born in 1925 in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of the late Joseph and Leonardo Bruno who originated from Sicily. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Winchester. Joann enjoyed crafts, cooking and taking care of all her family’s needs. She loved tennis and watching MLB, especially the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.
Joann met her first true love, William McDonnell in New Orleans where he was stationed in the United States Navy. They married on April 27, 1948. Joann and William lived a life full of adventure while being in the service for over 20 years, living all over the United States and Europe. After William retired they traveled to Hawaii, Alaska and Ireland. William preceded her in death in January of 2021.
Surviving is a daughter, Annabelle McDonnell (Roger) of Rio, WV and a son, Bill McDonnell (Gail) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Lisa Normand, Geri Bowen, Kim Dysart, Ryan McDonnell, Shannon Miller, Stephanie McDonnell, and Madison McDonnell; and nine great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Joann was preceded in death by sons, Jimmy Rizzuto and Patrick McDonnell; grandchild, Jimmy Rizzuto, Jr.
A Visitation will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will be the following day, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2pm in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA. Officiating will be Reverend Dr. Martin Zimmann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joann to; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Alzheimer’s Association – National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr, McLean, VA 22102.
