Joanne Killough Joanne Killough, 73, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Joanne was born November 15, 1948, in Alexandria, VA, the daughter of the late James Randolph and Mary Fleming Killough. She received a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and went on to teach Home Economics in Rockingham County Schools. She was a member of St. Paul’s on the Hill Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her brother, Roger Killough (Lori) of Bloomery, WV; nephews, Joel Ritchie (Andrea) and Brian Gern; and nieces, Robyn Killough, Rachel Killough, Renee Killough and Evelyn LeeAnn Killough.
Joanne is preceded in death by her brother, James R. Killough, and sister, Dianne Killough Ritchie.
There will be a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Hamilton, VA, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 am, with Rev. Susan MacDonald officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.