Joanne Marie Seale
Joanne Marie Seale of Winchester, VA, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at her home.
She was born on October 19, 1943, in Peoria, IL, and moved to Fairfax County, VA, in 1974. Joanne graduated from the Academy of Our Lady, Peoria, IL, in 1961. She was active in local politics and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Joanne was a founding board member of New Eve Maternity Home in Winchester, VA, and remained active in the operation of the home for homeless, pregnant women.
Joanne was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas McMurray, who died on September 11, 1980; and by her second husband, Robert W. Seale, who died on January 9, 2021.
She is survived by her children, Maria McMurray Cunningham, Thomas McMurray, Angela McMurray Steele, Elizabeth McMurray Schloemer, Theresa McMurray Jennings, Amanda McMurray DiLorenzo and Megan Seale Davis; and her step-children, Reverend Robert W. Seale, Jr. and Reverend Daniel S. Seale. She was a proud grandmother of 44 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and loved them all.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:30 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA. A rosary will be said in the church prior to the Mass. Burial will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
There will be a reception in Muldowney Hall at the Church immediately following the burial. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Eve Maternity Home, P.O. Box 1518, Winchester, VA, 22604.
Our mom asked that we keep her obituary very simple and sweet. And we wanted to grant her that. However, we feel that it doesn’t quite capture who she was – a woman and mother of great strength, courage and love. She was deeply proud of her faith and lived it the best she could every day of her life. We conclude with one of her meditations:
Quite soon, I shall find myself before the final judge of my life. Even though, as I look back on my long life, I can have great reason for fear and trembling, I am nonetheless of good cheer, for I trust firmly that the Lord is not only the just judge, but also the friend and brother who himself has already suffered for my shortcomings, and is thus also my advocate, my ‘Paraclete.’ In light of the hour of judgment, the grace of being a Christian becomes all the more clear to me. It grants me knowledge, and indeed friendship, with the judge of my life, and thus allows me to pass confidently through the dark door of death. In this regard, I am constantly reminded of what John tells us at the beginning of the Apocalypse: he sees the Son of Man in all his grandeur and falls at his feet as though dead. Yet He, placing his right hand on him, says of him: ‘Do not be afraid! It is I….’ (cf. Rev 1:12-17) Pope Benedict XVI
