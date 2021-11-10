She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Tavenner; four children; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
She is predeceased by her parents, granddaughter, and brother.
Nanny, as many called her, enjoyed her job of 25-plus years at Sheetz in Waterloo. She was a social butterfly full of sunshine like her beloved sunflowers. You could catch her dancing to Elvis, singing along with country songs, out shopping the town, or sitting on her front porch surrounded by frogs and sunflowers.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Ln., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
“The song has ended, but the melody lingers on.”
