Joanne Taylor, age 87, passed away on Feb 3, 2021 at The Lakes of Monclova in Maumee, Ohio after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born May 13, 1933 in Morganton, North Carolina to Azile and Hunter Taylor. After moving to Detroit, Michigan she graduated from Pershing High School in 1951.
Following graduation she attended business school. She eventually took a secretarial position at Abex Corporation (now Federal Mogul) in Winchester, Virginia. While working she continued her education and earned an Associate in Business Administration degree. Over the years she held a variety of positions. She was also the first person in her county to receive the Certified Professional Secretary Rating.
Joanne loved animals and rescued many cats and gave them a loving home.
With declining health, Joanne moved to Sylvania, Ohio to be near family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her niece, Sydney Morrow, and nephew, Eric Reeve.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Ron) Morrow and Sue (Vic) Jones; nephews, Steve (Loralee) Morrow, Matt (Tomires) Morrow; nieces, Rhonda Morrow and Kristen (Mike) Mori and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kindness and loving care to Joanne.
Services are private. The family suggests donations in Joanne's memory be to the donor's local animal shelter.
Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, in Toledo, Ohio and condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
