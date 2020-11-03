Joanne V. Blye
Joanne V. Blye, 82, of Winchester, was called home Friday, October 30, 2020.
Mrs. Blye was born December 23, 1937 in Winchester, the daughter of Edgar A. Vincent and Gertrude Jones Vincent. She retired as a licensed practical nurse with Winchester Medical Center.
She married Daniel E. Blye on December 19, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD.
Along with her husband of 66 years, she is survived by her children, Michael Vincent Blye and wife Mary of Strasburg, VA, Kimberly Dawn Growden and husband Robert of Bedford, PA, Shawn Lee Blye and wife Kymm of Winchester, and Shannon Blye Morgan and husband Doug of Martinsburg, WV; five grandchildren, Jason Blye, Danielle Blye, Katie Blye, Ryan Blye, Kiana Alder, and Douglas Morgan; and five great-grandchildren, Gavin Daniel Blye, Bailey Carper Blye, Levi, Jakey, and Mia.
Services for Mrs. Blye will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
