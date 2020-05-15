Joetta LaScola, 87, of Winchester, VA passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Winchester.
Joetta was born August 20, 1932 in Winchester, VA to the late James F. and Violet D. Golightly. She was married to the late Stephen LaScola. They enjoyed traveling over the years, and Joetta enjoyed spending time with friends and family as well as crocheting in her spare time.
Joetta and Steve had two daughters, Joyce Nelson (deceased), and Lorraine Blaire.
She is survived by her daughter Lorraine Blaire of Port Charlotte, FL; sister Peggy Larrick and husband Donald; brother Robert and wife Lois of Augusta, WV; brother Donald (Duck) and wife Joyce of Winchester, VA; sister Janice Buterakos of Winchester, VA; and brother Gary (Ike) and wife Patty Golightly of Winchester, VA; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and 25 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Joyce; brother James (Greese) and wife Linda; sister Ann Short; and brother in-law Thomas Buterakos.
She was laid to rest on April 24, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery where a graveside service was held.
