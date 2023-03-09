John A. Casey
John Allen Casey, 61, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick, Maryland.
Mr. Casey was born July 15, 1961, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late James William Casey and Eleanor Louise McDonald Casey.
He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1980, and began a career as a blacksmith.
John had a great love of life and enjoyed each day to the fullest. He took great pride in managing Taylor Mountain Farm. There was no place he would rather be whether making hay, working in his shop, or just fixing something, John was in his element. Over the years, he became a well-known horseman for his knowledge and skills.
He was blessed to have many good friends with whom he enjoyed spending time. He was a loyal friend and enjoyed lending a helping hand whenever needed. John loved his family and shared an especially close relationship with his son Allen, who he lovingly referred to as “my number one helper.” Being a father was John’s greatest joy.
Surviving with his wife, Kristy, is his son, Allen William Casey; a sister, Ann McDonald Casey of Winchester, VA; and a brother, Dr. James Michael Casey, DMV and his wife, Sheri, of Laurel, MD.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 P. M. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charles Town Aftercare, P O Box 136, Ranson, WV 25438 or to Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County, 23 Poor Farm Rd., Kearneysville, WV 25432.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.