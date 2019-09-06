John A. Heishman, Jr. "Jackie"

John A. “Jackie” Heishman, Jr., 72, of Frederick County, VA passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Berkeley Springs Center.
Mr. Heishman was born in 1947 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Carrie and John Heishman, Sr. He worked at Valley Proteins for 10 years, National Fruit for 19 years, and as an animal handler at Winchester Livestock Exchange for 40 years. Mr. Heishman enjoyed trail rides, loved animals, and messing with his horses. He always had an ear for country music.
On July 26, 1976 Mr. Heishman met the love of his life, Nancy Riggleman.
Surviving with Nancy of 43 years are daughters, Wanda McFadden (Dennis) and Linda Tyson both of Winchester, VA, Judith Turner of Woodstock, VA, and Charlotte Salvador (Terry), whom he raised as his own, of Winchester, VA; sons, Victor Riggleman (girlfriend, Debra Barbour), Jack Riggleman, Jr. (girlfriend, Cindy Bayliss), Kenneth Riggleman (Lisa) all of Winchester, VA, Roger Riggleman (Jackie) of Berkeley Springs, WV; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers.
Dolly, a horse Mr. Heishman had for many years, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. with Mr. Nelson Caldwell officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hayfield, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Foster, Eddie Foster, Gary Foster, Jerry Foster, Noah Caldwell, and Nelson Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackie’s memory to Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.