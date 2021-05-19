John Alan Harler
John Alan Harler, 88, of Pensacola, FL passed away, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Windermere Memory Care Assisted Living Facility, Pensacola, FL.
John was born on December 24, 1932 in Kincaid, WV to Clyde and Ruby Harler. He was a retired Claims Superintendent at State Farm Insurance and served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church in Winchester, VA.
In addition to his parents John is preceded in death by his wife Shelby Jean Harler; three siblings Clyde Harler Jr., James Harler and Betty Prater.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Diana Jenkins of Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren Phalen Pitts of Martinsburg, WV and Lillian Titus of Ranson, WV; two great-grandchildren Kayden Smith and Vivian Titus.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joann Treadway officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of John Harler to VITAS Healthcare, 1230 Creighton Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 or to the ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH FOUNDATION 620, Sea Island Rd. Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.
