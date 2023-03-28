John Allyn Gowdy
John Allyn Gowdy, known as “Uncle John,” was born May 19, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, and died March 11, 2023, in Green Valley, AZ. He was the son of the late Oakley Edward Gowdy Sr. and Lois (Young) Gowdy.
While a senior at Huntington Beach Union High School in California, John put his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior. His prayer, as he knelt by his bed was, “Lord just don’t let me become a fanatic!”
He changed his U.C.L.A. college plans to attend Milwaukee Bible Institute that is today Grace Christian University. While at college John met (and married) his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou (Burleson) Gowdy. Following graduation, he was ordained by Grace Gospel Fellowship as a minister of the gospel.
John served as Youth Pastor at Berean Church, Blue Island, Illinois, until being called to Virginia to serve at Grace Bible Fellowship (GBF), a small church in Clear Brook.
John’s first love and passion led him to work mainly as a Youth Pastor. Church clubs like Awana and Coached By Christ were outreach programs at GBF. At Grace Bible Fellowship, he helped start and run Shenandoah Valley Grace Youth Camp, a Christian camping experience made available to local kids regardless of race, social condition or affiliation.
In order to support his wife and growing family, John worked several local factory jobs: Dutch Boy Paint, Chicago, Ill.; Crown, Cork, & Seal, Winchester, VA, as a Quality Control Manager; and Home Depot in Tucson, AZ, until he was 89 years old.
John served at Marvin Chapel for over a year before becoming a full-time pastor in Paterson, New Jersey, at the First Berean Church. After almost five years, they returned to Clear Brook and rejoined Crown, eventually rising to Plant Manager in Texas and California.
After returning from California to Virginia, he served as Pastor of Salem Regular Baptist Church in Berryville until his retirement from Crown.
For a decade, John and Mary Lou felt the call to lead Grace Youth Camp in Upper Silver Lake, Michigan. They “finally” retired to Tucson, Arizona , to enjoy the warm climate.
John took a part-time job at the local Home Depot that kept him busy for the next 20 years. They became very active in the Evangelical Free Church near their home in Green Valley, Arizona.
In 2022, John turned 90 years of age while on his trip to the “Holy Lands.”
John is survived by his wife, Mary Lou. His four sons and wives: James (Betsy), Timothy, Stephen (Darlene), and Daniel (Nancy). He and Mary Lou have 12 grandchildren: (1A) Becca, (1B) Matthew (Victoria), (2A) Mrs. Ellen (Charles) Tedrow, (2B) Mrs. Anna (Isaac) Whitehead, (2C) Mrs. Marylee (Travis) Siever, (3A) Mrs. Savannah (Lance) Koskovich, (3B) Zechariah (Joanna), (3C) Luke (Ryker), (3D) Joy, (4A) Troyce, (4B) Kallyn and (4C) Brynley. John and Mary have 7 great-grandchildren: Everett Koskovich, Violet Koskovich, Amelia Koskovich, Malachi Gowdy, Elias Gowdy, Ezra Gowdy and Maze Chalmers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by older brother, Oakley Edward Gowdy Jr.; twin sons, Jonathan and David; daughter-in-law, Jeannine Ruth (Postma) Gowdy, and grandson Kyle McWilliams.
A local memorial service will be held on April 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM at:
Valley Bible Church,
578 Double Church Road
Stephens City, VA
Memorial Gifts may be made to:
Gowdy/Webb Scholarship Fund
℅ Grace Christian University
1011 Aldon Street SW
Wyoming, MI 49509.
And
Valley Bible Church Youth Ministries
578 Double Church Road
Stephens City, VA 22655
