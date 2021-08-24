John Archie Harden passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Winchester, VA. He was born in 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, but grew up in Cumberland, MD, graduating from Fort Hill High School in 1948. John went on to pursue secondary education, earning an Associate's Degree from Frostburg Teachers College in 1950, before joining the US Air Force in 1951.
John was stationed in Sandia Base, NM, where he was an Atomic Weapons Technician, and served on the Armed Forces Special Weapons Project. When he was Honorably Discharged from the US Air Force, he became a Deputy Sheriff in Albuquerque, NM.
In 1959 John moved back to Cumberland MD, where he met his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane (Mickey) Robb Frye, a widow with two young boys, Greg, and Rick. They were married in March of 1959. John and Mickey had a daughter, Terri in 1961.
In 1962, John relocated his family to Winchester, VA. His days in Winchester became consumed with work at the federal government and his volunteer service with the Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad. John's dedication to the rescue squad led him to be one of the founders of the Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad, which later became the Millwood Fire and Rescue Co. 21, where he served for 50 years. He was an integral part of the Advanced Life Support System in the Winchester area, as well as the First Responder program.
Additionally, he served from 1982 to 2000 as a Winchester Police Department Reserve Officer, working primarily as an investigator in Criminal Investigations.
John pursued more advanced education, earning an RBA at Shepherd University, and an MS in Forensic Science and a PhD in Criminal Justice from Southwest University.
John served in the US Army Interagency Communications Agency, the General Services Administration, FEMA, DoD (Continuity of Government), Defense Communications Agency in the Pentagon, and again in the DoD in the White House Military Office.
After his retirement in 1993, John continued to faithfully serve the Millwood Fire and Rescue Station, as well as being active in several local organizations: Masonic Lodge, BPO Elks, Isaac Walton League, American Legion and NRA, where he was a certified pistol instructor.
John was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane (Mickey) Harden.
He is survived by five children: two with his first wife: Dale and Lori Harden, two stepsons Greg Frye (Carolyn) and Rick Frye (Marty), and daughter, Terri Harden Clark. He also has five grandchildren: Jeremy Frye, Brandy Frye DeHaven, and Brittany Frye (Greg), Cameron Frye (Rick) and Christina Clark (Terri). John has four great-grandsons: Caleb (Jeremy), and Dylan, Seth, and Carter (Christina).
A service will be held at Millwood Fire and Rescue, Winchester, VA on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Millwood Station Fire and Rescue or the Winchester SPCA.
