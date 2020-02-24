John Bernard Garlington
John Bernard Garlington, 59, of Martinsburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Born on November 20, 1960 in Fort Devens, MA, he was the son of Ellanora Seidl Garlington and the late Charles Avery Garlington.
He is survived by two daughters, Krista Henry and husband, James, Natasha Scolaro and husband, Anthony; his fiancé Sharlene Stowers two grandchildren, Audrey and Weston Henry; one brother, Heinrich Garlington; and one sister, Rosemary Garlington-Gionet.
John had an amazing ability to make everyone feel special and loved. Always ready to give a hug and a “tap-tap” to show you he cared. He was a proud Navy Veteran who embraced his role at the VA with compassion, dignity, and respect. He loved and was loved by his “inner” circle dearly. His passing has left a void in many hearts and he will be missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Devin Ward officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VA Medical Center Palliative Care Unit, Attention Deborah Wells 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405.
