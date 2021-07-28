John Beverley Holland, Jr., 91 of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
John was born in 1930 in Washington D.C. to the late John B. Holland, Jr. M.D./Pharmacist and Beatrice Elton Eshelman Holland. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. John earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry and Wildlife Conservation from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1952 and went on to receive his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia in 1959. He began his career in 1959 in Millwood, VA and in 1961 established the Blue Ridge Veterinary Clinic in Middleburg, VA, later moving to Vienna, VA as an associate at Vienna Veterinary Hospital. In 1979, John sold his practice to become Director of the Emergency Veterinary Clinic of Northern Virginia where he remained until his retirement. After retiring John moved to his farm just off Millwood Pike. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Anglican Church on Old Bethel Church Road. John was also a private pilot and very much enjoyed flying. He will be greatly missed by many neighbors and friends.
John married the love of his life, Alice Murphy on June 16, 1962 in Falls Church, VA. Alice preceded John in death on March 21, 2021 at the age of 100.
Surviving John are his nieces, Carol Graffen of New Orleans, LA and Janet Dwoskin of Rockville, MD.
A funeral mass will be held, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11am at St. Michael the Archangel Anglican Church. Officiating will be The Rev'd John Needham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John's name to the Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603
