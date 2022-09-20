John Braddock Babbs, Jr.
John Braddock Babbs, Jr. passed away on October 21, 2021, at the Walter Reed National Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland. The cause of death was acute myeloid leukemia. John never married. He is survived by two sisters: Priscilla Babbs Hopkins (husband John Hopkins) and Barbara Babbs.
John was born in Kentucky into a military family on May 11, 1946. John’s Father was a retired Colonel in the US Army. The family moved to McLean, Virginia where John graduated from McLean High School. John entered the Corps of Cadets in the Virginia Polytechnic Institute in September 1964 and he graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1968. John served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army 101st Airborne Division in Viet Nam where John received a Purple Heart.
After departing active military duty John went to work as a civilian civil engineer for the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1972 until he retired in 2011. John was a licensed Professional Engineer. John was a traveler and worked for the Corps of Engineers in various offices in the states of Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana, and Illinois, and in 8 different countries including Korea, Germany, Israel, Turkey, Panama, Puerto Rico, Egypt, and Bahrain.
In his younger days John became quite skilled in Judo and Karate and earned a Black Belt in each. In his later life John enjoyed ballroom dancing and renovating his 2 antique Datsun’s.
