John Bruce Enders
John Bruce Enders, age 70, of New Creek, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at University of Virginia Hospital.
He was born on September 8, 1949, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Charles J. Enders, Jr. and the late Helen Ford Enders. A graduate of Clarke County High School, he spent most of his life working in the computer industry.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Ann Polhamus Enders, and two sons, Bryan Michael Enders of Springfield, OR and Adrian Christopher Enders of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by two brothers, Charles J. Enders, III, of Harpers Ferry, WV and Ford C. Enders, of Martinsburg, WV; an aunt, Frances D. Ford of Redmond, WA; an uncle, Charles W. Ford, Jr., of Georgetown, CA; nine nieces and nephews; and two great-nephews.
Services will be private.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad, 9 South Buckmarsh Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
