John Carrol "Buck" Slonaker, 86, of Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home.
Buck was born on August 23, 1934 in Capon Bridge, WV, the son of the late William G. and Thelma Spaid Slonaker. He started working as a truck driver before spending most of his trucking career dispatching for Gabler & Earl Haines Trucking. Buck then went on to work the next 10 years for Ashworth Brothers and worked his last 20 years as a security guard at the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury both in Winchester.
Buck was a United States Air Force Veteran, a member of the Eagles Club in Winchester, enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, managing his yard and loved to bowl which he bowled in many leagues throughout the year. You would also see Buck frequently walking his dog "Nora."
Buck married Doris Jane Golladay Slonaker on December 30, 1978 in Winchester, VA. Doris died on October 18, 1998.
Surviving are two sons: Michael A. Dove (Angela); Ricky L. Seekford (Kim) all both of Winchester, VA; two sisters: Kathleen Sirbaugh of Fort Ashby, WV; Betty Peacemaker of Winchester, VA; five grandchildren: Nathan & Ryan Dove, Michael W. Dove, Jennifer Vermillion and Brandon Seekford; several great-grandchildren and his beloved dog: Nora.
A graveside service will be held in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, VA on, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Friday the 16th from 12 - 1:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
