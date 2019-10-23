John C. "Chris" Galloway

John Christopher “Chris” Galloway, 37, of Winchester, VA went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019.
Chris was born on August 9, 1982 in Winchester, VA, the son of John D. Galloway and wife Judy of Stephens City, VA and Charise A. “Chari” Forney-Galloway of Bunker Hill, WV. He was a 2000 graduate of Musselman High School and a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Winchester where he taught Sunday school and worked in the Bus Ministry. Chris had a love of fishing especially with his dad John and he loved to tell people about Jesus.
He is survived by his wife Pamela S. Galloway; his son: Ezekiel D. Galloway and stepdaughter: Morgan A. Riggleman; his sister: Rachel L. Galloway and husband James; a niece: Scarlett Zimmerman and a nephew: Tucker Zimmerman.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 201 at 3 p.m. at the Lighthouse Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Howard Caldwell. Interment will be privately held. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Chris to the Lighthouse Baptist Church, C/O Bus Ministry, 2581 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
To view Chris's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
