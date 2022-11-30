John C. Crenshaw “Jackie”
John C. Crenshaw, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Jackie was born in Winchester, VA, in 1938, the son of the late Richard and Jane Gray Crenshaw. He was a graduate of Fork Union Military Academy and served our country in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Paratrooper Squad from 1962-1964. Jackie retired from Crown, Cork and Seal as supervisor. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion. Jackie enjoyed fishing, watching sports and especially loved watching his grandsons race.
He is survived by his sons, Allen G. Crenshaw (Patti), Charles “Mike” Crenshaw (Dawn); grandchildren, Todd Crenshaw (Catherine), Cody Crenshaw (Amanda), Cory Crenshaw (Mandi) and Christian Crenshaw.
Jackie is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia, and brothers Richard and Thomas Crenshaw.
A visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with a graveside service the following day, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 12pm in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor David Ermold.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
