John C. Harman, 60, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
John was born in 1960, son of the late Garland and Zantha Harman. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, class of 1978. John was a dietary aide for many care centers in Winchester, and most recently at Hilltop House. He volunteered at the Winchester Rescue Mission for almost 40 years, loved to play the guitar, and was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles. John was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for more than 30 years and worked with the church's finances for 32+ years, he also taught classes many years ago and was involved with the bible study groups. He held a monthly ministry recently at Westminster Canterbury. John loved to go fishing and travel to Ocean City, Maryland.
Surviving are sisters, Ann Harman, Janice Williams and Deborah Harman all of Winchester, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Rebert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
