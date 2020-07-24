John C. Keys
John C. Keys, 64, of Winchester, originally from Falls Church, VA, passed away on June 6, 2020 after a 2 1/2 yr battle with Cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Linda L. Keys; stepdaughter, Donna Fary; and 2 grandchildren, Cameron and Kylee; stepson, William Fary (Joanna) and 3 grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan and Justin; sister, Deborah Dobson(Roger) and 2 nephews, Justin and Travis; brother, David Keys(Sharion); nephew, Clayton and niece, Jaquline; brother, Tom Keys (Cheryl) and 3 nieces, Lauren, Callie and Taylor.
John was very well known in the towing industry for well over 35 years.
He worked for Jimmy Fincham, Jimmy’s Towing. Henry Heath, Henry’s wrecker service Ransell and Rays towing, C&S towing, Wrights Towing.
John was loved and respected by everyone and always wanted to put a smile on their face and would help anyone he could.
He is and will be so very missed.
A Memorial service will be held on August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.