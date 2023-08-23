OBIT_John_Calvin_LaConia_130253-2

John Calvin LaConia

John Calvin LaConia John Calvin LaConia, 76, of White Post died Tuesday, August 21, 2023 in Evergreen Nursing Home. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.

