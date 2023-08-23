John Calvin LaConia Aug 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John Calvin LaConia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Calvin LaConia John Calvin LaConia, 76, of White Post died Tuesday, August 21, 2023 in Evergreen Nursing Home. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular Police seek info on hit and run that killed Stephens City man Officials monitor drought conditions as Shenandoah River's water levels are 'very low' Police: Man reported missing from Berryville is safe Winchester man to serve 9 years for planting bomb at Civil War reenactment Rewarding journey: Winchester man about to visit his 100th Nature Conservancy preserve High school football preview: Clarke County House fire ruled accidental Jury trial starts for McDonald EDA fraud case High school football preview: Handley
