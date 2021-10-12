John Calvin Malone age 74, of Squire, West Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in a veterans hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia following a brief illness.
John was born in Winchester, Virginia and was the son of the late Loring Calvin Malone and Mary Thornton Malone. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. He was a very proud member and past post commander of the Barns-Beavers VFW Post# 7136. John loved the ocean and camping when he was able. He had opened his heart and home to foster children and through the years, had fostered 108 foster children.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patsy Malone and his grandson, Clarence Charlie Edward Videtto.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary L. Burdett of North Augusta, SC,
Jeanette Malone of NC, sisters, Rebecca Louise Smith and Mary Catherine Kimble both of Virginia. Special friends who cared for him and loved him dearly, Tammy and Joe Lowe and Louise Rose.
Granddaughter, Cecilia Ann Marie Videtto of SC. Great-grandchildren, William Otis "Liam" Walker and Lennox Odell King Videtto.
The funeral service for John C. Malone will be conducted Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:00 am at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Tazewell, Virginia. Entombment will follow at the Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Virginia. Friends will serve as pallbearers. John will be honored for his dedication to the military by the Barns-Beavers VFW Post# 7136. The family will begin receiving friends on Tuesday, at 10:00 am until time of service.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Tazewell has been honored with the care of Mr. Malone's care and services. www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
