John Carl Foreman, Sr. “Johnny”
John Carl “Johnny” Foreman, Sr., 75, of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home.
Johnny was born in 1945 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Ira “Tiny” Foreman and Eula “Nanna” Rogers; stepson of the late Ralph Rogers. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served two tours during the Vietnam conflict. He attended Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA. For over 30 years, Johnny was the Coordinator of Division of Court Services — Starting Point/DETOX in Winchester, VA. Very recently, Johnny proudly and graciously received his 40 year sobriety chip. We are so proud and grateful for the many people and their families he has helped in “The Program.” We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support, love, messages of hope, prayers, and the sharing of their stories of dad. I hold you all dear to my heart as did dad and may you always remember, in his words, “It works if you work it”.
Surviving is a daughter, DeAnna Boyer (Jimmy) of Strasburg, VA; grandchildren, Carrie E. Ferrebee of Star Tannery, VA, Ashlee K. Couch of Front Royal, VA, Lauren L. Boyer, John Michael Ray Foreman, James Michael Wyatt Boyer, all of Strasburg, VA; great-grandchildren, Alexis Kaylyn Wisecarver of Star Tannery, VA; sisters, Jeanne Will of Winchester, VA and Joy LaFollette of Bunker Hill, WV; former wife and mother of his children, Kay Spitler Foreman; numerous nieces and nephews; his brother, by grace and choice, Bruce Curry (“Uncle Tink”) of Winchester, VA; and all of his acquired family through “The Program”.
Along with his parents and stepfather, Johnny was preceded in death by sons, Michael Todd Foreman and John Carl Foreman, Jr.
I would like to give special thanks to Bruce Curry, Rachel Cook, Jeff Beard, Linda Anderson, Mike Cook, Fred Hildebrand, Michelle Kerns and countless others for showing me such support “as dad said you would” through this tragic loss.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the family’s concern for everyone’s safety they are planning to hold a Celebration of Life/Memorial service in the spring during warmer weather. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the gofundme for John Carl Foreman, Sr. or to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia, 22601, memo: (John C. Foreman, Sr.).
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(1) entry
I am so sorry for your loss..knew... Johnny for about 40 years...the Lord broke the mold when he created Johnny.....he was one of the best people I have ever known
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.