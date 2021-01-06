John Charles Pence
John Charles Pence, formerly of Winchester, Virginia passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born May 28, 1946 in Dayton, Virginia, son of Wilbur S. Pence and Dorothy H. Pence. He was a graduate of James Madison University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Education. He later received a master’s degree in Business from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.
He was employed by Frederick County Public Schools and taught Distributive Education for several years at James Wood High School. In 1983 he accepted a position at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, where he served as a family services counselor and manager for over twenty-five years.
On November 22, 1969 he married Nancy Vivien Nichols, who preceded him in death on January 14, 2009. He is survived by his sister Betty Yankey (Jack) and nephew Raymond Yankey; son Jonathan C. Pence (Angela) and grandchildren Penelope and Harry. He was a devoted father and a fun-loving pal to his numerous cousins and friends. His joie de vivre was legendary. He had an infectious smile, a fun sense of humor, and an amazing ability to converse with anybody whom he encountered. He adored his grandchildren. He loved sports, ballroom dancing, and stamp collecting.
John was a member of the Winchester Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as ward clerk, High Priest Group Leader, and leader of single adults. He also served for many years as an ordinance worker at the Washington D. C. Temple.
Friends may pay their respects from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday, January 8 at Jones Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Road. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm on Saturday, January 9 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Apple Pie Ridge Road. Interment will be at Mount Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery in Keysville, Virginia.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
