John Christopher Lewis John Christopher Lewis, 14 days old, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
John is survived by his parents, Daniel and Kristen Lewis; brother, Leland Lewis; sister, Kinsley Lewis; maternal grandparents, Glen and Christina Mummert; paternal grandparents, Richard and Kathy Lewis; great-grandparents, Ralph and Joan Kuhnel, Joyce Lewis and the late William Lewis, John and Patricia Wells, Barbara McLaughlin and the late George Mummert.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm at Victory Church. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Cross. Burial will be the following day at William Taylor Sines Cemetery in Oakland, Maryland, at 2pm. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s Honor to:https://gofund.me/5de8360f
