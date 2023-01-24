John Christopher Miller
John Christopher Miller, 77, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Villages of Orchard Ridge.
John was born, November 19, 1945, in Winchester, VA, alongside his twin brother, George Miller, to Gladys Miller and James Miller. John always loved music and graduated from Kansas University with a Master’s Degree in Voice Performance in 1973. In the late 1970s, he joined his twin brother, George, in the car business. They worked alongside each other to build the businesses and foster the community throughout their partnership. John was on the board of the VADA (Virginia Automobile Dealers Association), on the board of the WVADA (West Virginia Automobile dealers Association), a board member of ARC, and an honorary member of the Hoppers Car Club. He attended Grace Lutheran Church, where he contributed his musical gifts, his time, and his fellowship. John was proud to receive his nomination for the TIME Dealer of the Year Award in 2018, which recognizes those who demonstrate community service and dedication above the call of duty.
John married Joan Alexandra Preston on June 1, 1980, in Winchester, VA.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; his children, Megan Miller of Winchester, VA, Joshua “Josh” Miller of Winchester, VA, and Nicole “Nikki” Miller of Annapolis, MD; brothers, James M. Miller (Ann Marie) of Minnesota and Ronald F. Miller of Winchester, VA.
John is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, George L. Miller; sisters-in-law, Sandy Miller and Donna Miller.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, from 4pm to 7pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3pm at Grace Lutheran Church. Interment will be private. Officiating will be Pastor Martha Sims.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of John to the Adult Care Center of Northern Shenandoah Valley, 411 N. Cameron St., Winchester, VA, 22601.
