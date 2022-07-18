John Clifton Anderson John Clifton Anderson, 77, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home.
John was born May 27, 1945, in Ann Arbor, MI, the son of the late William Clayton and Genevieve Gay Anderson. He married the love of his life, Ellen J. Jones, on February 17, 1968. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church, and enjoyed hunting and auction-going.
Along with his wife, Ellen, John is survived by his sons, Michael Bryan Anderson of Darby, MT, and John David Anderson (Karen) of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Korey Elizabeth, Forrest Michael, Emily Rose, Harper Olivia, Ellis Morgan, and Holden Christopher; sister, Mary Carolynn McLoughlin (Dennis) of Winchester; and brother, Douglass Anderson (Susan) of Manassas, VA.
John was preceded in death by his sister, Gay Henkel, and brother, Bill Anderson.
All services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.