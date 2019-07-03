John D. Gallahan, Sr.
John David Gallahan, Sr., 79, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Gallahan was born April 6, 1940 in Neersville, Virginia, son of the late Raymond Gallahan and Mary Alverna Pearson Gallahan.
He retired from property management.
He married Ruth Ann Beamer Gallahan on October 9, 1959 in Leesburg, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Cindy Lee Stevens of Ranson, WV and Carol Ann Russell of Winchester, VA; five brothers; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
His sons, John David Gallahan, Jr., Bruce Allen Gallahan and Randy Eugene Gallahan, a sister, and six brothers, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA with Pastor Robert K. Vineyard officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.