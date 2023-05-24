John D. Giles
John Dwight Giles, formerly of Plover, WI, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Chicago, IL. on December 5, 1950 the firstborn of John H. and Elizabeth Giles.
He was married for 20 years to Brenda Bratlie Giles and they resided in Atlanta during their marriage.
His family lived in Lansing, IL. for most of his childhood, a place and time which he remembered fondly and returned to whenever he could to visit life-long friends. He was a proud graduate of TF South High School class of 1969, a graduate of Thornton Community College, and attended Southern Illinois University.
John viewed life as an adventure and had many different occupations which he enjoyed. While in Atlanta he was in the trade show and convention business for several years. He was also a camera operator and worked on big production movies and also smaller projects. One project that was close to his heart and he was especially proud of was “Special Needs”, which he co-produced with his friends Sharon and Scott Sowers. Film was a passion of his and he later had a successful videography business.
He devoted a great deal of time and personal resources to helping others through charitable organizations and community outreach programs for all of his adult life. He attended and was active in Woodlands Church while he lived in Plover.
John was loved by his family and freely expressed his love for them through his genuine happiness and pride in each one’s accomplishments and milestones. One of his final messages was, “my whole family is in my heart for sure”.
He will be missed by his family and his many friends:
Sister Karen Valentine and her husband John of Hermitage, TN, brother Daniel Giles of Plover, WI, and sister Nancy Kvitek and her husband Tony of Grayslake, IL.
Nieces and nephews; Jennifer Valentine, Thomas and Laura Valentine, Andrew Giles, Melissa and Casey Lehmicke, Alexander and Rochi Giles, Jacob Love, Joseph Love, Emily Love; grandnephew and grandnieces Washington Valentine, Meredith Valentine, Emma Lehmicke.
Cousins in Winchester, VA; including Wanda High, Bob and Alice Giles, Dick and Diana Giles, and Steve Giles.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Brenda, who passed in 2016, his parents, his paternal grandparents, Victoria Artrip and Ralph E. Giles of Winchester, VA, and his maternal grandparents Daisy Butler and Basil Duke Sharfe of Cincinnati, OH.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice for their invaluable help and guidance.
At John’s request there will be no memorial service. He was known by his friends and loved ones as a humble Christian man who lived life with love for God and for all people, a desire to help others whenever he could, and as a generous, kind, and loving spirit. He will be remembered for his unwavering positivity, friendly nature, and sense of humor. May he rest in eternal peace.
While no formal memorial has been established for John, we can honor and remember him in many ways. Spending time with your loved ones or making a contribution to your favorite charity or cause in his name would make him happy.
