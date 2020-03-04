John D. "Jack" Wardrope, 80, of Capon Bridge, WV passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born on January 20, 1940 in Thomas, WV, he was the son of the late Douglas Wardope and Viola Gibbs Wardrope.
After relocating to the Baltimore area, Jack began work at Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, MD. While he and Betty raised their two children, he gained his Engineering Degree at Johns Hopkins University through a 7 year night school program. After retiring from Bethlehem Steel, he obtained his Biblical Studies degree at Eastern Christian College in Harford County MD. From then on his passion was his role as a minister in service for the Lord that carried him until his recent retirement in 2019. He genuinely enjoyed serving people within the community.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Wardrope.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Flanagan Wardrope, a son, Douglas Wardrope (Deb) of Dillsburg, PA, a daughter, Kelly Rexrode of Knoxville, TN, 2 grandchildren, Marshall and Viola Wardope, and sisters, Carol Roth of Morgantown, WV and Jane Stammer of Glen Burnie, MD.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV with Joe Wilson, Minister officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thomas, WV.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, 6-9 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
