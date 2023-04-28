John Daniel Gallahan
John Daniel Gallahan, 60, of Berryville, Virginia, died on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
John was born on April 8, 1963, in Bethesda, Maryland, the son of Daniel Hugh Gallahan (deceased) and Alma Jean Frye Gallahan. He married his childhood sweetheart Sherry Yvonne Lee on October 28, 1988, in Leesburg, Virginia.
John was a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle who was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed.
He worked as a senior master technician for Koons Sterling Ford for 34 years before retiring in 2017. John was a mentor to countless mechanics who today are in the trade due to his guidance. He had a love for motors and could be found taking them apart and rebuilding them at a young age. He was always working on projects around the home and had a talent for fixing anything for his family and friends.
Above all he loved being a father and spending time with his two boys. One of his greatest joys was playing with his grandson and taking him on tractor rides. He enjoyed putting in his garden each spring with his wife. He was also an avid cruiser who was a VIP member with the Royal Caribbean.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Sherry Yvonne Gallahan; his sons, Bradley Daniel Gallahan of Bunker Hill, WV, Michael Tyler Gallahan of Seattle, WA; one grandson, Carter John Gallahan of Inwood, WV; his mother, Alma Jean Gallahan of Purcellville, VA; two sisters, Patricia Jean Wright (Daniel) of Leesburg, VA, and Peggy Ann Randalow of Sterling, VA; and one nephew, William Daniel Wright of Leesburg, VA.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 P.M. and a funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kawika Sever officiating. Burial will be private at Hillsboro Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company, 9 S. Buckmarsh Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send online condolences, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.