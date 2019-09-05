John David Hinkle, 78, most recently of Mechanicsville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Skyview Springs Nursing Center in Luray.
John was born in Clarksburg, WV, on June 15, 1941, a son of the late Nellie (Mauzy) and John Ray Hinkle.
John grew up in Dayton and graduated from Turner Ashby High School class of 1959, attended Asbury College in Wilmore, KY, and later earned his Masters Degree from Smith College where he met his wife of 53 years, Dorothy. He was a dedicated educator and spent the majority of his career with Fairfax County Public Schools in special education.
On June 25, 1966, he was united in marriage to Dorothy (Holt) Hinkle, who survives.
John is also survived by two daughters, Suzanne Hinkle of Winchester, and Elizabeth Hinkle of Fairfax; a son, Matthew Hinkle and wife, Kathy, of Mechanicsville; two granddaughters, Zelda and Ava Hinkle; a sister, Sarah Warner and husband, Daniel, of Fairfax; niece, Rebecca Paschal and her family of Hampstead, MD.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Joseph Paschal officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Charity of Choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
