John David Risser, 44, of Clear Brook, VA (formerly of Chambersburg, PA) passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 due to a tragic truck accident in Buckhannon, West Virginia. John was born in 1977 in Harrisonburg, VA to Lois Jane (Hartzler) Risser and the late John Donald Risser. He married Cynthia Faye Brougher on November 27, 1999 in Chambersburg, PA.
John was a self-employed truck driver for over twenty years. He was a committed Christian and member of the Winchester Mennonite Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a dedicated husband and father. He enjoyed teaching Sunday School classes at his church and directing music. He also enjoyed relationships and having good discussions with his many friends.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his mother, children: Abigail Jewel Risser (17 y.o.), Sharla Beth Risser (13 y.o.), Alayna Renae Risser (10 y.o.), Natalie Kate Risser (6 y.o.), Evan Stewart Risser (15 y.o.) and Owen Grant Risser (4 y.o.) all of Clear Brook, VA; sisters: Paula Sue Torkelson of Keymar, MD, Freda Elaine Dreves of Traverse City, MI, Cynthia Ann Freed of Waterloo, NY, Bonita Kay Fettis of Alanson, MI and Mary Ellen Risser of Chester, VA.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 1pm to 4pm & 6pm to 8pm at Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, VA. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:30am at Antrim Brethren in Christ Church, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will be in Calvary Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to: Winchester Mennonite Church, PO Box 4105, Winchester, VA 22604.
