John Delmas “Dada” Funkhouser, Sr.
John Delmas “Dada” Funkhouser, Sr., 88, of Winchester died Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born September 3, 1932 in Shenandoah County, the son of Joseph and Frances Barricks Funkhouser.
He was married to Nancy McCain Funkhouser for 62 years.
Professionally, he had worked for Shenandoah Coop Orchards.
He was a Jehovah’s Witness.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, car shows and time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Terry Funkhouser, Judy Rogers and her husband, William, Annette Funkhouser, John Funkhouser, Jr., all of Winchester, and Eva Arrington and her partner, Larry VanMeter of West Virginia; grandchildren, Destiny, Kara, JC, Julia, Justin, Kayla, and Derek; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
