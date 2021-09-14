John E. Hicklin
John E. Hicklin, 68, of Riverton, WV passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home.
He was born March 23, 1953 at Warm Springs, VA and was the son of the late Rosser Lee Hicklin and Lena C. Combs Hicklin.
John graduated from James Wood High School and had owned and operated John’s Towing and Custom Exhaust in Winchester, VA for forty years. He was a farmer and was a member of the Pendleton County Farm Bureau. John had a passion for helping others and loved wreckers, rollbacks and farming.
Surviving are his wife, Susie Thompson Hicklin; his fur babies, Lady and Sissy Sara; two sisters, Brenda Seal of Bunker Hill, WV and Judy Dodson (& Cody) of Bunker Hill, WV; one brother, Terry Hicklin; two half-brothers, Roger Hicklin (& Tara) of TN; Rosser Hicklin of Winchester, VA; a stepsister, Barbara Thompson of Cabins, WV; a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and a special stepnephew, Leander McBride of Slanesville, with whom he worked.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Hicklin and Craig Hicklin.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 — 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 16 with Pastor Mike Lambert officiating.
Interment will be at North Fork Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the North Fork Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 8, Seneca Rocks, WV 26884 or Seneca Rocks Vol. Fire Dept., 2343 Allegheny Drive, Seneca Rocks, WV 26884.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, West Virginia.
